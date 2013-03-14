Deep Purple Post Lyric Video for New Song, "All The Time In The World"

Deep Purple recently posted an official lyric video for "All the Time in the World," the first single from their upcoming album, NOW What?!. The album will be released April 30 in North America via earMUSIC.

The album, which was recorded in Nashville, was produced by Bob Ezrin, who worked on Kiss' Destroyer, Pink Floyd's The Wall and many other classic albums. Song titles on NOW What?! include "Out of Hand," "Hell to Pay," "Weirdistan," "Uncommon Man" and "Above And Beyond," the last of which being a tribute to the band's longtime keyboard player, Jon Lord, who died last year.

NOW What?! is the follow-up to 2005's Rapture of the Deep. The band's current lineup is Ian Paice (drums), Roger Glover (bass), Ian Gillan (vocals), Steve Morse (guitar) and Don Airey (keyboards).

