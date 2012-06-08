Dethklok Recording New Album

When we reported earlier this year that Metalocalypse creator Brendon Small would be recording Dethalbum III this year, little did we know how soon that would happen.

Dethklok drummer Gene Hoglan (the real-life counterpart of Pickles) Tweeted yesterday, "Just finished recording the Dethklok album late last night. This is going to be killer! Stoked!"

While there are no official release plans just yet, it seems likely that the new Dethklok album will be ready in time for the band's tour with Lamb of God and Gojira, which kicks off in August.