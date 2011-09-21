The Devil Wears Prada Crack Billboard Top 10

Even more exciting metal news from the front lines of the Billboard 200 chart. Ohio-based metalcore band The Devil Wears Prada cracked the Top 10 with their latest album, Dead Throne.

The follow-up to 2009's With Roots Above and Branches Below moved over 32,000 units in its first week on sale, landing at the No. 10 spot on the list.

The Devil Wears Prada join Dream Theater in the Top 10 this week, as Dream Theater moved over 36,000 copies of their new album, A Dramatic Turn of Events, to land at No. 8.

Anthrax's new album, Worship Music, also fared well, debuting at No. 12.