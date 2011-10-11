The Devil Wears Prada Introduce New Mobile Game, 'Zombie Slay'

After cracking the Billboard Top 10 with their new album, Dead Throne, Ohio's The Devil Wears Prada are taking things one step further and have just introduced a brand new mobile game, titled "Zombie Slay," a fitting continuation of the band's Zombie EP, which came with a limited-edition comic book titled simple, Zombie, the Comic!

The game was conceptualized by the band and created in partnership with Echo Interaction Group.

Commenting on the game was The Devil Wears Prada vocalist Mike Hranica, who said: "When we had the idea to write songs based on Zombie chaos, one of the enticing side effects was being able to do cool stuff outside of the EP itself. We've always liked the idea of offering our fans something really unique. We're all a bunch of Apple nerds and we spend a lot of down time on tour playing with games and apps. If TDWP fans want what we want with this kind of thing, then they should love 'Zombie Slay.'"

According to an official press release: "'Zombie Slay' challenges gamers to survive and save survivors in a post-apocalyptic world by killing as many zombies as possible. The game features randomly-generated gameplay at all levels that challenges both casual and hardcore gamers and promotes return-to-game play, an OpenFeint interface that enables players to compete against each other anywhere in the world, and social media integration. The "Zombie Slay" game is available immediately for $1.99 through iTunes for the iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch, with Android capabilities expected in the near future."