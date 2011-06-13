The Devil Wears Prada to Release New Album This September

The Devil Wears Prada have announced that they will release their next full-length on Sept. 13.

The as-yet-untitled follow-up to 2009's With Roots Above and Branches Below was produced and engineered by Adam Dutkiewicz (Killswitch Engage.)

Last summer, the band released the five-track conceptual Zombie EP, which debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard Top 200 chart, making it the highest-charting debut of the band's career.

"Born to Lose," the first song to be released from the album, will be exclusively premiered on Alternative Press's website here.

The Devil Wears Prada singer Mike Hranica commented on the new album by saying: "The new record contains the heavy aspects of the 'Zombie EP,' meshed with the melody of the full lengths. 'Born to Lose' captures some of those elements and serves as a comprehensive preview to the album. By all means, I'd call it our most emotional, well-written album to date."

The band will head out on the road this summer on the Van's Warped Tour, performing on the festival's Teggart Main Stage. Tour dates can be found below.

JUNE

24 Gexa Energy Pavilion, Dallas, TX

25 Showgrounds at Sam Houston, Houston, TX

26 AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX

29 NMSU Practice Field, Las Cruces, NM

30 Union Plaza - Parking Lot, Las Vegas, NV

JULY

1 Pomona Fairplex, Pomona, CA

2 Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, CA

3 Ventura County Fairgrounds at Seaside Park, Ventura, CA

6 Sandstone Amphitheatre, Bonner Springs, KS (Kansas City)

7 Verizon Wireless Music Center, Noblesville, IN (Indianapolis)

8 Comercia Park, Detroit, MI

9 First Midwest Band Amphitheater, Tinley Park, IL (Chicago)

10 Canterbury Park, Shakopee, MN (Minneapolis/St. Paul)

12 Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, Darien Center, NY (Buffalo)

13 Comcast Center, Mansfield, MA (Boston)

14 Toyota Pavilion at Montage Mountain, Scranton, PA

15 The Flats at Arrow Hall, Mississauga, ON Canada (Toronto)

16 Parc Jean-Drapeau, Montreal, QC Canada

17 Comcast Theatre, Hartford, CT

19 Marcus Amphitheatre, Milwaukee, WI

20 Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, OH (Cleveland)

21 Susquehanna Bank Center, Camden, NJ

22 First Niagara Pavilion, Burgettstown, PA (Pittsburgh)

23 Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Uniondale, NY

24 Monmouth Park Racetrack, Oceanport, NJ

26 Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia, MD

27 Farm Bureau Live, Virginia Beach, VA

28 Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre, Charlotte, NC

29 Central Florida Fairgrounds, Orlando, FL

30 Cruzan Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach, FL

31 Vinoy Park, St. Petersburg, FL

AUGUST

1 Lakewood Amphitheatre, Atlanta, GA

2 Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, OH

3 Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre, Maryland Heights, MO (St. Louis)

4 Westfair Amphitheatre, Council Bluffs, IA (Omaha)

5 Invesco Field at Mile High, Denver, CO

6 Utah State Fairgrounds, Salt Lake City, UT

7 Ashley Furniture Homestore Pavilion, Phoenix, AZ

9 Cricket Amphitheatre, Chula Vista, CA (San Diego)

10 Home Depot Center, Los Angeles, CA

11 Sleep Train Amphitheatre, Sacramento, CA

12 Idaho Center Amphitheatre, Boise, ID

13 Gorge Amphitheatre, George, WA (Seattle)

14 Washington County Fairgrounds, Hillsboro, OR (Portland)