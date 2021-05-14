Devin Townsend announces Devolution Series #2 – Galactic Quarantine

During a time defined by stay-at-home orders, movie marathons and a whole lot of nothing, Devin Townsend has kept busy. He’s raised more than $100,000 for Covid relief through home studio live video concerts, created the soundtrack for a new children’s TV show and announced a new project, the Devolution Series.

The latter – which he describes as “a grouping of oddities and interesting material that I would like people to hear, but don’t necessarily want to present as a ’major release’” – received its first installment earlier in the year, and now Hevy Devy has hit us with a second dose, this time entitled Galactic Quarantine.

It comprises virtual live versions of many of Townsend’s most notable tracks, including Hyperdrive!, Spirits Will Collide and Aftermath. Recorded in 2020 in various places around the world, Galactic Quarantine acts as a replacement for the Covid-affected Empath Vol 2 European Tour, and other cancelled summer festivals.

While Galactic Quarantine doesn’t drop until June 25, 2021, you can check out its first taster – footage of Townsend performing Aftermath – below.

Townsend comments: “I am currently deep in the writing of my new projects and am very excited to be doing so. Thanks for facilitating my ability to do that, and I hope you enjoy the Devolution Series."

Upon its release, Devolution Series #2 – Galactic Quarantine will be available as limited CD and Blu-ray digipak, double LP (including the album on CD) and as a digital album. Pre-order is available now .

Check out the tracklisting for Devolution Series #2 – Galactic Quarantine below: