Devin Townsend has composed the soundtrack for a new children's TV show

Devin Townsend's body of work is eclectic to say the least. When he's not raising six-figure sums for Covid relief via live home studio gigs, he conjures up everything from hour-long ambient guitar instrumentals to theatrical rock to death metal.

It may come as no surprise, then – although it probably will – that the Canadian musician has composed the soundtrack to a new children's TV show entitled Colours, hosted on BBC's CBeebies channel in the UK.

The show – aimed at young children – takes viewers on a journey to “explore the wonder and variety of colors that surround us”. For readers in the UK, you can watch the series on BBC iPlayer. Take a listen to a snippet of Townsend's score on the Colours trailer below.

To date, seven episodes of 14 have aired, centering around the colors red, blue, yellow, green, orange, purple and rainbow. As you'll notice, there hasn't yet been an episode on the color black. Could a black metal score be on the horizon? Probably not, but we can dream.

When a fan asked Townsend on Twitter whether he scored all episodes in the series, Hevy Devy replied: “Yep. 14 episodes. All the music. Nearly broke me”, before signing off with a sarcastic smiley face.

Townsend is currently working on a follow-up to 2019's Empath, entitled Puzzle. In separate tweets posted March 21, he divulged more on the pressures of creating a TV soundtrack whilst producing an album.

“So yeah, during the making of Puzzle, I made a soundtrack to a kid's show on the BBC,” he wrote. “It was a big learning curve and lots of work, but the people who produced it were very cool.”

This is, of course, not the first instance of metal seeping into the world of children's entertainment. The intro riff from Megadeth's 1990 thrash metal masterpiece Holy Wars... The Punishment Due was recently found in an educational spelling book.