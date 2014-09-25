Diarrhea Planet Premiere New Song, "Heatwave" — Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Heatwave," a new song by Nashville's Diarrhea Planet.

The track is from their new EP, Aliens in the Outfield, which will be released November 18 on vinyl/download via Infinity Cat Recordings.

"'Heatwave' essentially is a song about crowd-surfing based on my personal experiences with two friends," says guitarist/singer Jordan Smith. "The first half of the song is about the first time we crowd-surfed one of my best friends in college, and how exciting it was to see her up there getting tossed around by the crowd.

"The second half is about a close friend of mine who passed away and was known for crowd-surfing a lot at shows in Nashville. The quiet part of the song is basically me saying everything I wished I could have said to him before he died and didn't get a chance to say.

"It's me apologizing for being distant and unable to share my thoughts and feelings with him when I should have been opening up to him and being a better friend, and how I'd give anything to have him back crowd-surfing with me."

Diarrhea Planet — a six-piece band that features four guitarists — have spent the last year on the road in support of I'm Rich Beyond Your Wildest Dreams, including much-talked-about performances at SXSW 2014, Bonarroo, Hangout Fest, Gov's Ball, Pickathon and more.

They'll be heading out on tour with fellow Nashville band, JEFF the Brotherhood. You can check out the dates below. For more about Diarrhea Planet, check them out on Facebook.