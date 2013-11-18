DigiTech Introduces Element XP and Element Guitar Multi-Effect Pedals

DigiTech has announced that its Element XP and Element guitar multi-effect pedals are now shipping.

The DigiTech Element XP features an expression pedal and offers 38 effects, while the Element provides 34 effects.

The Element XP and Element deliver state-of-the-art effects processing with six classic overdrive and distortion stompboxes, 12 amps and cabinets and 28 pedals. The Element XP and Element feature a pedalboard-style control layout that is simple to use and lets players quickly adjust and save their settings to fit their styles.

“We have received an overwhelming response since announcing the new Element XP and Element multi-effect pedals, and we know guitarists are excited to get their hands on them to see just how versatile these pedals can be,” said Scott Klimt, marketing manager for DigiTech. “These pedals represent an incredible value for players looking for an effects processor that will allow them to be as creative as they can be and provide a ton of sonic flexbility.”

Overdrive and distortion are elemental to every guitarist’s sonic arsenal, and the Element XP and Element offer stompboxes inspired by the Ibanez TS-9 Tube Screamer, DOD® 250 Preamp/Overdrive, Boss DS-1 Distortion, DigiTech Grunge, DigiTech Death Metal and Electro-Harmonix Big Muff Pi.

The amplifiers include many of the classics that defined the sound of rock and roll, like the ’57 Fender Tweed Deluxe, ’65 Fender “Blackface” Twin Reverb, ’68 Marshall Super Lead “Plexi” with slant Celestion “Greenback” 4x12 cabinet, ’83 Marshall JCM800, ’63 Vox AC 30 Top Boost with “Blue Back” speakers, ’01 Mesa/Boogie Dual Rectifier and other all-time greats.

The Element XP and Element provide a dazzling array of effects: compressor, 3-band EQ, flanger, phaser, tremolo, vibrato, chorus, rotary simulator, envelope filter, step filter, spring reverb, room reverb, noise gate, an acoustic guitar simulator and many others. The Element XP adds four expression pedal-based effects including the Dunlop Cry Baby wah wah, Vox Clyde McCoy wah, a full-range wah and a volume pedal.

Guitarists can choose from 100 factory presets that encompass a host of musical genres, and create and save 100 more custom preset sounds. Forty-five different drum tracks are available to jam and practice along with, and both models include a built-in tuner. The Element XP and Element feature a 1/4-inch guitar input and a 1/4-inch stereo output jack that can be connected to either an amplifier or a mixer for direct recording using the Amp/Mixer mode switch.

The DigiTech Element XP and Element multi-effects pedals have suggested retail prices of $119.95 and $159.95, respectively.

For more information, visit digitech.com.