“An improvement in both dynamics and string-to-string balance”: DiMarzio and Billy Sheehan have reinvented the P-Bass pickup with a new patent

By
published

The new DiMarzio design reimagines P-Bass pickup covers, promising improvements in both playability and performance

close up shots of DiMarzio bass pickups
(Image credit: DiMarzio)

DiMarzio has teamed up with Billy Sheehan to present a new shape and feel for Precision Bass pickup covers. With this reinvention, DiMarzio promises pickup covers that improve “both playability and performance”.

DiMarzio used Sheehan's vision for ramp-style surface shapes to minimize all the hard edges from the pickup casing. Furthermore, the pickups experts relocated the height adjustment screws so that they're now below the surface of the pickguard, thereby eliminating finger contact.

