“Discover the taste that embodies his raw energy and unparalleled creativity”: A new whiskey company has been launched in Dimebag Darrell’s name – but the wait for his guitars and amps continues

Aside from an incendiary approach to metal guitar, an addiction to pinch harmonics and tones so gritty they could skin an elephant, Dimebag Darrell has been long associated with whiskey.

In particular, he loved a blacktooth cocktail – which is essentially a shot of whiskey (typically Crown Royal) with a drop of cola to give it a metal black color and help it go down easier. Its name comes from Megadeth’s Sweating Bullets.

Now, Blacktooth Beverages has been created, serving a range of Dimebag-inspired drinks, promising a taste “that embodies the raw energy and unparalleled creativity” of the metal great.

The company was established by Rita Haney, Dimebag’s widow, and trustee of his estate. The roster of premium handcrafted beverages includes a seven-year-aged American Rye Whiskey blended with artesian spring water from the Rocky Mountains, and Blacktooth Blended, offering a “classic whiskey with a unique edge”, thanks to the addition of “ultra-smooth vodka”.

There are also Blacktooth Grin pre-mixed cocktails which come in leaded and unleaded (sugared, and sugar-free) versions.

The American Rye Whiskey costs $69.99 for 750ml, while a bottle of Blended is a little more affordable at $33.99, also for 750ml. The pre-mixed 355ml cans cost $15.99 for a four-pack.

A public launch event for the brand will take place at the Rainbow Bar & Grill in Los Angeles on August 20, Dimebag's birthday.

Meanwhile, the wait goes on for the release of Dimebag's Warhead signature amp after its revival was teased last year.

There were meager-at-best details to go off at the time (July 2023), but the choice “coming soon” phrasing insinuated that, 13 months on, the wait would long be over.

At the time, it felt like the amp's arrival was right around the corner, with speculation that a new Razorback would be next.

Indeed, Dimebag's estate sued Dean Guitars in 2021 (and, tellingly, the promo picture for the new whiskey range features Dimebag holding a Washburn guitar). It was believed the lawsuit would pave the way for Dean's founder, Dean Zelinsky – now operating his own brand, Dean Zelinsky Private Label – could be reviving the signature line. The wait for both continues.

But hey, at least we can toast Dimebag's legacy in the meantime, with Zakk Wylde “beyond honored” to be paying homage to Dime during the recent Pantera reunion.

Head to Blacktooth Beverages to learn more about the new drinks.