Dimebash 2010: All-Star Concert to Benefit 'Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund'

In the giving spirit of the late, great Dimebag Darrell, Dimebash 2010—taking place October 29th at the world-famous Key Club on the Sunset Strip—will be giving back to not only the rock community, but to the global fight against cancer, as all proceeds from the show including ticket sales, raffles, merchandise and drink specials will benefit the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund. In addition to these charitable items, a DVD of the event will be shot and recorded for near future release with proceeds from the disc's sales also going towards the fund.

Dimebash 2010, will feature all-star jams that include: Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters, Simon Wright from Dio, Joey Jordison of Slipknot/Murderdolls, Brent Smith, Zach Myers and Eric Bass of Shinedown, Mike Inez of Alice in Chains, Paul Phillips and Wes Scantlin from Puddle of Mudd, Tony Campos of Static X, Kerry King and Dave Lombardo of Slayer, Robb Flynn and Phil Demmel of Machine Head, Chuck Billy from Testament, John Boecklin, Mike Spreitzer and Jeff Kendrick of Devildriver, Chris Howorth and Maria Brink of In This Moment, Gerry Nestler of Philm, Nick Bowcott of Grim Reaper/Marshall Amps and Elliott Rubinson of Dean Guitars/MSG and many more. Special guest openers are California hard rockers Rev Theory and the event's emcee for the evening is television/radio personality Jose Mangin, along with DJ Will and Twiggy Ramirez from Marilyn Manson/A Perfect Circle spinning some of the era's heaviest tracks between sets.

Dimebash 2010 is presented by Monster Energy with additional support from Dean Guitars, JVC, Jägermeister, Swing House Studios, Dunlop, Dimebag Hardware and Rocket Science Ventures, The Key Club and S.I.R (Studio Instrument Rentals) of L.A.

Tickets are $15.00. Purchase them HERE.

For show times go to www.keyclub.com.

For updates visit www.facebook.com/monsterenergymusic.