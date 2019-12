December 9 saw the release of the soundtrack for the upcoming film The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo written by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. Among the tracks is a collaboration between Rezor and The Yeah Yeah Yeahs' Karen O, a cover of Led Zeppelin's "Immigrant Song."

While the song debuted online months back, there's now a video for the track -- an eerie clip put together by director David Fincher (Fight Club, The Social Network) for the film's title sequence. You can check out the video below.