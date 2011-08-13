Disturbed, Godsmack, All Shall Perish and Trivium Members Pay Tribute to Dimebag Darrell

In honor of Dimebag Darrell's birthday (which would be on August 20), Disturbed -- along with members of All Shall Perish, Godsmack and Trivium -- paid tribute to the late guitar hero with an all-star cover of the Pantera classic. "Walk." You can check out video below.

The tribute fittingly took place in Dime's home state of Texas, during the Dallas stop of the 2011 Rockstar Energy Drink Mayhem Festival.

Dime may be gone, but the lessons he left us with are still as relevant as ever. You can find an ever-increasing number of his classic "Riffer Madness" columns here, chock full of great advice from one of the greatest guitarists of our time.