Disturbed Put Finishing Touches on New Album

Grammy-nominated hard rock band Disturbed are in the studio putting the finishing touches on a new album, entitled Asylum. The release is the follow-up to their 2008 Platinum album Indestructible, which spawned the Active Rock smash single “Inside the Fire.” Asylum will be released by Reprise Records in late summer.

As with Indestructible, Disturbed are self-producing Asylum, which they began writing in September 2009 and recording in February of this year. Front man David Draiman describes it as “still identifiably Disturbed, but showing more maturation. We feel this is one of the strongest bodies of work we’ve ever put together. It definitely goes in familiar areas, but with new levels of precision and skill.”

Lyrically, Draiman says, the themes “range from very personal and introspective, to the political and provocative. What would you expect? No songs about puppy dogs or rainbows here.”

“We want this record to be a shining example of how the years have made us stronger,” Draiman says. “We want it to be an album that helps people get through their own trials and tribulations, as always.”

Formed in Chicago in 1996, Disturbed have sold 11 million albums and six million digital tracks worldwide, and have scored eight No. 1 singles at Active Rock radio over the course of their career. Indestructible debuted at Number One on Billboard’s Top 200 album chart in June 2008 and remained in the Top 10 for five weeks. It was the band’s third consecutive Number One album, following their Platinum-sellers Believe (2002) and Ten Thousand Fists (2005), making Disturbed one of only six rock bands in history to score three consecutive Number One debuts with studio albums.

Disturbed is Draiman, guitarist Dan Donegan, drummer Mike Wengren, and bassist John Moyer. For more on the band, including news about the “Decade of Disturbed,” please visit disturbed1.com.