Disturbed to Release B-Sides Compilation, 'The Lost Children,' Later This Year

According to a post on Disturbed singer David Draiman's Twitter page, the band will release a compilation of B-sides sometime before the end of the year. The frontman also revealed the title of the compilation as The Lost Children.

As previously reported, the band are set to take an extended hiatus in the near future, although the band have assured fans that they are not breaking up and that there are no tensions within the band.

On the hiatus, David Draiman told Revolvermag.com: “The absolute truth is we’ve been touring nonstop—make a record, tour, make a record, tour for 12 years straight, and it hasn’t afforded us the opportunity to do anything else as artists and individuals. Our entire world has always been encompassed by Disturbed.”