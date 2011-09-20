Disturbed Reveal Track Listing, Release Date for Upcoming B-Side Compilation, 'The Lost Children'

Disturbed have announced the release date date for their upcoming B-sides compilation, The Lost Children, as November 8. You can check out the full track listing -- which includes covers of Judas Priest's "Living After Midnight" and Faith No More's "Midlife Crisis" -- below.

As previously reported, the band are expected to take an extended hiatus in the coming months.

Singer David Draiman has made it clear to fans that the hiatus is not due to internal strife in the Disturbed camp, telling Billboard: "This is really not due to any animosity — I want to make that very clear. In fact, we just had dinner together last night. Believe me, it's not like we can't work with each other anymore or we don't get along."

Disturbed The Lost Children Track Listing: