Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of the new guitar playthrough video for "Tempest" by Canadian progressive metal outfit Divine Realm.

The video was filmed by Ben Dundas Cinematography, the team that also has worked with Intervals, Mandroid Echostar and Structures.

The song is from the band's latest album, Abyssal Light, which is available through the band's Bandcamp page.

For more about Divine Realm, follow them on Facebook.