“I'm praying it’s the one I'm hoping because I lost one years ago that meant the world to me”: A long-lost DJ Ashba prototype Gibson Les Paul that disappeared without a trace has turned up – after it had been gifted for charity

By
published

The guitar – which was sold to raise funds for the building of an LA children’s hospital – saw its value quadruple once its secret backstory came to light

Pawn Stars: $20,000 Guns N' Roses Guitar Feat. Ashba (Season 22) - YouTube Pawn Stars: $20,000 Guns N' Roses Guitar Feat. Ashba (Season 22) - YouTube
Watch On

A woman raising money for the construction of an LA children’s hospital was pleasantly surprised when an electric guitar she thought was worth $5k turned out to be a “holy grail” prototype that sold for four times that amount.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.