The Doors Release New Music Video for "L.A. Woman"

It's hard to believe I just typed the words "The Doors release new music video" in 2012.

That said, the band do indeed have a new music video. You can watch the clip for the new single version of "L.A. Woman" below.

The clip features "professional skateboarders Kenny Anderson, Alex Olson and Braydon Szafranski, who take viewers on a 'Doors-centric' skateboarding tour of Los Angeles." The video was directed by Matt Goodman.

As the band noted via their Facebook page, the video also features a new single version of "L.A. Woman," as this is the first time the track has ever been released as a single.

The 40th anniversary edition of L.A. Woman was released in January,