“I never thought I would like coated strings, but these are silky, easy to play, and lasted 9 shows”: Jared James Nichols and Henrik Linder have a new favorite set of strings – and they're designed to “get more from your guitar”

By
published

DR's Dragon Skin+ strings feature an innovative coating design that aims to get strings vibrating to their full potential – so much so that Henrik Linder thinks they “will change the way I play music”

Jared James Nichols performs live next to a set of DR Dragon Skin+ strings
(Image credit: Olly Curtis/Future / DR Strings)

DR Strings has launched its new Dragon Skin+ range of strings, covering electric and acoustic guitars, as well as bass, multi-scale bass, and mandolins. 

Their design centers on getting “more from your guitar”, with DR’s patented Accurate Core Technology and K3 Coating sitting at its heart – and they’ve already got some big admirers. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.