DragonForce Announce Forthcoming Live Album

Power metal shredders DragonForce are known for their over-the-top live shows, and have played the main stages of Ozzfest, Rock Star Energy Drink Mayhem Festival and countless headlining shows the world over. Now, they've captured the experience on Twilight Dementia, a double-CD which documents their Ultra Beatdown tour. The tour ran from 2008 through 2009 and includes tracks from all of the band’s albums, including the hit “Through the Fire and the Flames,” which was featured on Guitar Hero. The two-disc affair will be unleashed on September 14.

Twilight Dementia was produced by longstanding DF collaborator Karl Groom along with band guitarists Herman Li and Sam Totman. It features 13 tracks and is an exercise in soaring vocals and advanced guitar pyrotechnics. It was recorded across 19 UK shows, with the very best takes lovingly compiled and mixed by Groom, Totman and Li.

“For years, fans have been asking us to record a live album, but honestly, we never really had the time due to our worldwide touring commitments and studio album recording,” Li said. “However, due to the overwhelmingly positive feedback from fans on the Ultra Beatdown World Tour,’ we decided to finally put some real thought into it.”

Li continued, “The idea was to record every single show from the last leg of the tour, so we could pick the best take of each song without needing to do any overdubs in the studio; keeping the whole thing live, like all the classic live metal albums. These recordings really capture the raw sonic energy of a DragonForce show in fine detail. It is so real that you can hear the noise of the crowd and experience the show as it was that night – you can even hear the guitar pedals being stepped on!”

The track listing for the collection is as follows:

Disc 1

“Heroes of Our Time”

“Operation Ground and Pound”

“Reasons to Live”

“Fury of the Storm”

“Fields of Despair”

“Starfire”

“Soldiers of the Wasteland”

Disc 2

“My Spirit Will Go On”

“Where Dragons Rule”

“The Last Journey Home”

“Valley of the Damned”

“Strike of the Ninja”

“Through the Fire and Flames”

DragonForce are currently auditioning singers to replace the recently departed ZP Theart. Go HERE for more information.

For more information go to www.dragonforce.com or www.myspace.com/dragonforce