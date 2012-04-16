DragonForce Post Preview Video for New Album, 'The Power Within'

British power metal band DragonForce have just posted a preview video for their new album, The Power Within (buy on iTunes), featuring audio samples from each song. Check it out below.

The Power Within is the band's first album to feature vocalist Marc Hudson, who joined the band after the departure of Z.P. Theart in 2010.

You can still watch DragonForce's new music video, "Cry Thunder," here.

DragonForce will release The Power Within April 17 via Roadrunner and then will be hitting the road on a short run of headlining North American shows. All the dates can be found here.