Dream Guitars Announces Release of 'Dream Guitars Volume II' CD

Dream Guitars announces the release of Dream Guitars Volume II: Hand Picked, which is the sequel to Dream Guitars Volume I: The Golden Age of Lutherie by Al Petteway. The inaugural CD was a compilation of original music recorded by Al on a limited edition of guitars, named the Dream Series, designed and crafted by eleven of Dream Guitars’ favorite luthiers solely for Dream Guitars. Great guitars are part of the reason for the second CD. The other major part is Grammy Award winner Al Petteway. Those familiar with Dream Guitars know Al as the guy who demos many of the instruments on the site, playing everything from sweet acoustic fingerstyle guitar to down home banjo & mandolin to electric lead with attitude.

Dream Guitars Volume II: Hand Picked features additionally amazing original compositions by Al Petteway played on some of the most incredible instruments on the planet. The instruments were 'hand picked' off the wall at Dream Guitars by shop owner Paul Heumiller and Al Petteway. A book of sheet music and tablature is also available making it a wonderful learning tool for Fingerstyle guitar players.

Dream Guitars is also proud to announce that a portion of the proceeds from the CD will be donated to LEAF Community Arts. LEAF Community Arts is a non-profit organization, building community, connecting cultures and enriching lives through the arts - locally and globally - with festivals, community events, and arts education programs. Learn more by clicking here.

"It's a joy to be able to play all of the wonderful guitars at Dream Guitars while doing their video demos. This second CD in the series features some of our 'hand-picked' favorites, recorded with the same bare bones philosophy as Vol. I, relatively raw and with only a bit of reverb added here and there. All of the tracks were recorded in stereo using high-end microphones and preamps. I've come to really like this 'naked' way of recording and listening to high-end guitars. It makes it much easier to experience the truly individual voices that these instruments have. I hope you enjoy listening to this CD as much as I enjoyed making it." - Al Petteway

"On Dream Guitars Vol. I, we recorded only the limited edition Dream Series instruments made for our shop. On this record Al and I simply 'hand picked' our favorites right off the wall. At any given time we are lucky to have a vast collection of the finest instruments in the world. It was great fun to choose the arsenal for this CD, some old, some new, all wondrous in there own right. The array of voices, in the hands of Al Petteway, makes this recording special and unique." - Paul Heumiller

CD and TAB are both available now and can be found here.

Video lessons for each song coming this summer.

For further information, contact Paul Heumiller at (828) 658-9795.

