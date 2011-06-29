Dream Theater Debut New Song, "On The Backs of Angels"

Dream Theater have just debuted a new song, titled "On The Backs of Angels." The track comes from their forthcoming album, A Dramatic Turn Of Events.

A Dramatic Turn Of Events marks the first Dream Theater album without longtime drummer and band founder Mike Portnoy. Portnoy's replacement was recently announced to be Mike Mangini.

The follow-up to 2009's Black Clouds & Silver Linings, A Dramatic Turn Of Events will be released on September 13 via Roadrunner Records. Head here to check out the full track listing.