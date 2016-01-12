Dream Theater Premiere Trailer for New Album, 'The Astonishing'

Dream Theater have premiered a trailer for their new album, The Astonishing. You can check it out below.

The album is made up of two acts (including 34 tracks) and is being called a rock opera by some outlets and reviewers.

Regardless, it certainly looks pretty heavy—as in, pretty deep—as its official website will attest.

“For generations, the great northern empires of the Americas remained unchallenged …” opens the trailer. Intrigued?

“From the distant village of Ravenskill, a magnificent power threatens the false tranquility enforced by the ever-watchful NOMACs,” providing hope and a beacon of light in a dark world. “A literal voice stirs the people in the heavens threatening the very deepest of slumbers with the awakening power of artistic expression.”

The Astonishing will be released January 29 via Roadrunner.