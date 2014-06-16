Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Releases New App, "Harmonywiz"

HarmonyWiz, the latest app for iOS devices by Wizdom Music’s Jordan Rudess, the keyboardist for Grammy-nominated prog rock/metal band Dream Theater, and developer Ruben Zilibowitz, was released today Friday via iTunes.

HarmonyWiz lets users paint a symphony and orchestrate music in one touch. This app is an advanced harmonic generator which can create multi-part harmony from inputting a single musical line. You can paint your music in or play it from a piano style keyboard.

HarmonyWiz features the Baroque style and sounds from Jordan’s personal library.

“I always felt that a composer’s thought process would be fascinating to capture in code. I’ve wanted to do an app like this for a long time and, upon meeting Ruben Zilibowitz, I knew it was finally going to be possible. Ruben has spent years studying classical music texts such as Schoenberg's Theory of Harmony. He started by writing out four-part phrases by hand. Eventually, he was able to translate this process into computer code that could generate natural musical phrases. Through hours of sitting at the piano, studying my own compositional method, to Ruben’s tireless coding we believe we have achieved something truly unique and inspiring," said Rudess.

Zilibowitz adds: “Wizdom Music has helped me take my ideas to the next level. Jordan Rudess is an awesome musician with a deep interest in technology. He is exactly the kind of person I needed to partner up with. I sincerely hope everyone loves what we came up with together as much as I do.”