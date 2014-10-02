Dreamers Premiere New Song, "Waste My Night" —Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Waste My Night," a new song by Brooklyn-based Dreamers.

The track, the second single from the band's self-titled debut EP, is a nostalgic, feel-good tale about youthful optimism.

Its infectious guitar riffs and hypnotic bass — staples of the Dreamers sound — urge listeners to embrace their carefree side as singer/guitarist Nick Wold sings, “Let our worries fade, summer moon is here to stay / Suddenly I’m not afraid; darling, forget about your sea of troubles.”

Drawing inspiration from John Lennon to David Lynch and everything in between, Dreamers are ready to send their kaleidoscopic sound out into the universe.

For more about Dreamers, visit dreamersuniverse.com and follow them on Facebook.

Photo: Kirstin Roby