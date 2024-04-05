“Designed for guitarists seeking the best tones ever produced by analog gear”: DSM Humboldt unveils the Simplifier X – “the most advanced analog amp simulator ever made”

DSM Humboldt has announced the Simplifier X – a pedal it’s calling “the most advanced analog amp simulator ever made”.

A zero-watt all-analog dual pedal amp, it features 20 control knobs and six switches for a wealth of tone-shaping possibilities. Inside the pedal are two independent amplifiers, each featuring their own inputs, outputs, preamps, power amps, cabinets, and effects loops .

Amp B takes the same all-analog and natural feel of its Simplifier MK-II 'amp in a box' pedal, while Amp A offers higher gain versions of its counterpart.

Of the preamps, the 'AC Brit' minimizes the Mid Control for a Vox AC30-styled tone, with the 'American USA' honoring a '59 Fender Bassman, and the 'MS Brit' replicating a hot-rodded Marshall Plexi.

The pedal can be run in full parallel, creating a stereo live rig within a pedal, while the A/B amp and stereo cab option allows users to toggle between the two amplifiers, utilizing different cab and effects loop configurations on each side for a “fuller, 3D sound”.

There is also a dual mono option, with two different amp/cab/effects setups available at the press of its A/B switch.

“We know it can look a bit intimidating at first glance,” says Daniel Schwartz, Engineering Director and Founder of DSM Humboldt. “But, if you know how to use an amp, you'll intuitively know how to use every feature.”

He's got a point. Each side has preamp parameters for Bass, Mid, Treble, and Gain, with power amp controls for Resonance, Presence, and Power Drive, alongside switches for flicking between different preamp and power amp options.

That accounts for 14 of the knobs and four of the pedal's switches. The remaining controls, again mirrored on each side for each amp, are for tweaking Reverb, Speaker Color, Cab Type, and Master Level. Not so scary after all.

(Image credit: DSM Humboldt)

Its full stereo reverb offers a trio of styles – Room, Plate, and Long – and each side can be tweaked independently. There is also a handy mono loop switch for applying mono effects to both channels, without being restricted to the full parallel mode.

Despite that overwhelming first glance, the pedal is designed for user-friendly versatility. As such, the Simplifier X also benefits from zero latency, a menu-free design, an “ultra-realistic sound and feel” and a transparent, “what you see is what you get” delivery.

It's worth noting the Simplifier X is going up against some serious competition in the pedal amp market, and will have to contend with some established favorites – including Strymon's beloved Iridium and Universal Audio's Edge-approved range of Amp Emulator pedals.

It looks to have features and tones on its side, though, and enough analog bells and whistles to tempt players and set it apart. Plus, “the most advanced analog amp simulator ever made”? We're intrigued.

The pedal is encased in a heavy-duty anodized aluminum case with a sandblasted, frosted black finish. It’s available for a discounted release price of $469 and will later rise to $499.

Head over to DSM Humboldt for more details.