NAMM 2023: DSM & Humboldt looks to provide the ultimate zero-watt pedalboard amp solution with the Simplifier MKII

NAMM 2023: Chilean effects firm DSM & Humboldt has launched a successor to its lauded Simplifier zero-watt stereo guitar amp, the Simplifier MKII.

Promising to take the firm’s analog amp sims to a “new level of realism”, the compact unit features completely redesigned preamps, along with a new Power Amp Drive control, Speaker type knob, Reverb, and a wider gain range overall.

The Power Amp Drive promises to help dial in the level of power amp compression, and features a clip indicator to help nail the balance.

Power Amp Type, meanwhile, has been adjusted to comprehensively tweak each power amp, adjusting tube type, bias and feedback characteristics.

The onboard MS Brit (Plexi), American (Bassman) and AC Brit (AC30) preamps are more dynamic than those found on the original Simplifier, according to DSM, and are capable of delivering edge-of-breakup tones that react like a tube amp.

Elsewhere, a redesigned Cabsim section replaces the Mic position control for a knob that sweeps between three speaker profiles. These can be adjusted for combo, twin or stack voicings.

(Image credit: DSM & Humboldt)

Finally, the new onboard plate reverb will be a welcome addition for players who missed that sense of ambience from the original Simplifier.

Otherwise, the unit offers the same handy connectivity as the original, with a stereo FX loop, headphone amp with aux in, stereo DI XLR outputs and TRS outputs.

For players running dirt-loaded pedalboards, this could be the clean pedal platform you’ve been waiting for.

The Simplifier MKII is available from Mid-May for $349. See DSM & Humboldt (opens in new tab) for more information.

It marks the second release from the firm in 2023, following the Black Clouds Lead Tone Machine, which the company billed as “the ultimate distortion”.