“He was living in his mom’s basement because he’s like 18. And he starts playing guitar… and then he brings out his snake”: Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan on the moment he met Slash (and his plus one)

Duff McKagan recalls a teenage Slash bringing along an unexpected guest to their first-ever meeting

Duff McKagan and Slash of Guns N' Roses at the Poplar Creek Music Theater in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, July 19, 1988 (Image credit: Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan has recalled the life-changing moment when he met his future bandmate Slash, just a few weeks after he decamped to Los Angeles. In typical Slash fashion, the over-the-top encounter left a lasting impression on McKagan.

“Moving down there, I met Slash and [drummer Steven Adler], like almost immediately, within a couple of weeks, through a newspaper ad,” he discloses in a career-spanning interview with Stereogum.  

