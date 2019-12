Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme and Jesse Hughes have announced the first new album from their band, Eagles of Death Metal, in seven years.

The album, which is titled Zipper Down, is set for an October 2 release via T-Boy/UMe.

You can check out the album's first single, "Complexity," below and take a gander at the album's insane/amazing cover over to your left. Interesting, yes?

