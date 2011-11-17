The Eagles Plan 40th Anniversary Tour for 2012

The Eagles are planning a 2012 tour in celebration of their 40th anniversary.

Guitarist Joe Walsh confirmed the band's touring plans with Rolling Stone, saying: "Everybody's seen our show, so we have to put together something new. We've been archiving so much stuff from the band's early days, concert footage and interviews and stuff. Those will be the visuals to go along with the songs. We'll also revisit some old songs and some new stuff."

In the interview, Walsh also said that he'll be releasing another solo album next year and would also like to tour with the James Gang if possible.

We'll have the dates as soon as they're announced.