“An insane synth buzz bazooka sound on the EarthQuaker side and a remorphinator of cosmic waves on the Death By Audio side”: EQD and Death By Audio revive their cult collaboration pedal, Time Shadows

By
published

The two firms’ original collaboration sold-out almost immediately in 2020, now it’s back as a full production run

EarthQuaker Devices Time Shadows
(Image credit: EarthQuaker Devices / Death By Audio)

When it comes to weird and wonderful pedals, EarthQuaker Devices and Death By Audio are two of the most respected names in the game, so it’s no surprise that their collaborative creation, the Time Shadows Subharmonic Multi-Delay Resonator was a roaring success when it dropped in 2020. 

The first run was limited to just 1,000 units and sold out immediately, leading to many units fetching high prices on Reverb in the aftermath. 

