“An insane synth buzz bazooka sound on the EarthQuaker side and a remorphinator of cosmic waves on the Death By Audio side”: EQD and Death By Audio revive their cult collaboration pedal, Time Shadows

When it comes to weird and wonderful pedals, EarthQuaker Devices and Death By Audio are two of the most respected names in the game, so it’s no surprise that their collaborative creation, the Time Shadows Subharmonic Multi-Delay Resonator was a roaring success when it dropped in 2020.

The first run was limited to just 1,000 units and sold out immediately, leading to many units fetching high prices on Reverb in the aftermath.

Thankfully, the two freaky pedal gurus have now re-released the pedal, and given it some new features too.

The pedal giants united having been inspired by Reverb's full-length documentary, The Pedal Movie, which brought both brands into its wide-reaching pedal nerd outs.

At the time of its release, the pedal's circuit was described as an “experimental split.” That saw this Jekyll and Hyde pedal combining EarthQuaker’s pitch-morphed fuzz delay with a DBA-designed multi-delay filter.

Death By Audio founder Oliver “Ollie” Ackermann's colorful description of its tonal wackiness was of “an insane synth buzz bazooka sound on the EarthQuaker side and a multi-intertwined delay filter remorphinator of cosmic waves on the Death By Audio side.”

Now, he's delighted to see its return, saying: “We felt it was high time to bring the Time Shadows back into production and get it in the hands of sonic explorers everywhere, without the collectors’ price tag.”

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

New features include a third delay mode (comprising a dual delay where each repeat simultaneously shifts up and down with each regeneration), user-assignable expression control, and six preset slots.

“I’m very happy we are now putting this in permanent rotation!” echoes EQD’s President, Founder, and Product Designer, Jamie Stillman.

“The prices for the original Time Shadows are bonkers and this updated version really opens up a whole dimension in tone mangling.”

It’s not all bad news for lovers of rare pedals, either, as there’s a limited edition Cyberpunk version of the pedal available from the EarthQuaker Devices Reverb shop , of which 500 units will be made.

(Image credit: EarthQuaker Devices)

In celebration of its reprised collaboration, EarthQuaker Devices will host a launch party on June 18 at Musica in Akron, Ohio. Ackermann and Stillman will be in attendance, giving demos and fielding questions about the pedal. More details can be discovered here.

The Time Shadows pedal is available for $199. For more information, head to EarthQuaker Devices.