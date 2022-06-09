What song is Eddie Munson shredding in the Stranger Things season 4 trailer? The internet debates

Since it premiered on YouTube two months ago, the trailer for the fourth season of the Netflix show Stranger Things has racked up an incredible 24 million views.

Of course, everyone wanted to see what adventures (and horrors) awaited our favorite denizens of Hawkins, Indiana, but our eyes were inevitably drawn to an ever-so-brief clip of the show's Eddie Munson dramatically shredding on a B.C. Rich Warlock electric guitar.

Visible from 2:42 - 2:44, the clip shows Munson atop some kind of creepy-looking structure, playing an as-yet-undetermined song. Given that the scene the clip is taken from doesn't appear in the recently-released first volume of Stranger Things' fourth season, viewers have been forced to do their own detective work to suss out the mystery song from that ever-so-brief glimpse.

From what we can see, Munson's fretwork – particularly at 2:43 – looks a lot like what's required to play Metallica's 1986 classic, Master of Puppets, but other viewers have come to different conclusions.

The F# power chord Munson is playing at the very beginning of his appearance, for instance, has led some to hypothesize that he's playing Europe's 1986 smash hit, The Final Countdown.

Others have expressed the opinion that the mystery figure is from Guns N' Roses' equally ubiquitous Sweet Child o' Mine, AC/DC's Thunderstruck (opens in new tab) (given that this season of the famously period-accurate Stranger Things is set in 1986, and that those songs came out in 1988 and 1990, respectively, these options seem a bit unlikely) or even an original piece of music.

We GW writers have come to our own conclusions, but we're curious to know what you think.

Cast a vote for what you think Munson's playing in the poll below. We'll almost certainly figure out the answer definitively next month, when the second half of Stranger Things' fourth season drops.

In other guitar-related Stranger Things news, BC Rich recently celebrated the Warlock's prominent appearance in the show with a grisly limited-edition Warlock in Relic Crackle or Liquid Black, with a Hellfire Club-embossed neck plate and Stranger Things logo-adorned control cavity cover.