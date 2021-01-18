Eddie Van Halen honored with new Guitar Center Hollywood mural

A large mural of Eddie Van Halen was completed over the weekend at the Guitar Center store in Hollywood, California.

Painted by contemporary artist Robert Vegas – who is known for his mixed-media portraits, murals and live events – the artwork is entitled 'Long Live the King', and will be officially unveiled on January 26.

“I'll be painting this, 10am-6pm, Thursday through Sun, Jan 17th,” Vegas said last week. “You can cruise by outside and watch me create this epic mural from your car or you can tune-in to the live stream here, everyday at 4pm. I will be blasting the entire catalog as I paint!”

Zakk Wylde swung by the in-progress work over the weekend, giving it the Black Label Society fist of approval.

Meanwhile, KXFM 104.7 FM host Leeza London has uploaded footage of Vegas's mural during its creation – check it out below.

This isn't the first mural to be created in honor of the Van Halen guitar hero – back in November, Canadian Paul Archer paid tribute to EVH with a huge image on the back of his airbrushing shop in downtown Victoria.