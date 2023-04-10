Eddie Van Halen's Hot for Teacher Kramer is going up for auction

By Jackson Maxwell
published

Used in the song's iconic music video – and extensively by EVH in 1983 and 1984 – the guitar is projected by Sotheby's to sell for between 2 and 3 million dollars

Eddie Van Halen plays a Kramer guitar in the music video for Van Halen's Hot for Teacher
(Image credit: Van Halen/YouTube)

The custom-made Kramer electric guitar that Eddie Van Halen used in the iconic music video for Van Halen's Hot for Teacher is going up for auction.

Put up for sale by Sotheby's (opens in new tab), the guitar has an eye-watering minimum bid of $1,800,000, and is valued overall at between 2 and 3 million dollars. If the guitar does end up selling for anywhere within that range, it would easily become one of the 10 most expensive guitars ever sold at auction.

You can see it in action in the Hot for Teacher video below.

The guitar in question, Kramer CO176, was built by Kramer luthier Paul Unkert, and – according to Sotheby's (opens in new tab) – served as one of Eddie Van Halen's primary guitars in 1983 and 1984, until he switched to a similar model made from basswood.

The six-string features a 22-fret, bolt-on maple neck with an "Unk" stamp on the heel, a single double-coil Seymour Duncan humbucker pickup and, naturally, one volume knob and a Floyd Rose bridge with a whammy bar.

The Kramer is also notable in that it's the first of Eddie's guitars – Sotheby's says (opens in new tab) – to feature screw holes on the back of the body for connecting his patented support system for playing the guitar piano-style (opens in new tab).

Image 1 of 2
The Kramer guitar Eddie Van Halen used in Van Halen's Hot for Teacher music video
(Image credit: Sotheby's)

According to Sotheby's (opens in new tab), the Kramer was gifted by Eddie Van Halen to the band's retiring drum tech, Gregg Emerson, around 1990. Emerson subsequently gave the guitar to his nephew, who sold the guitar to Neal's Music in Huntington Beach, California. Neal's Music then sold the instrument to its current owner.

The guitar comes with a letter of provenance by Paul Unkert, a signed photograph from Eddie Van Halen, its original case with tour and Warner Brothers tags, and the straight jacket and white gloves worn by Van Halen in the video. Bidding for the instrument closes next Tuesday, April 18.

For more info on the guitar, visit Sotheby's (opens in new tab).

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Jackson Maxwell
Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player (opens in new tab). Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder (opens in new tab) and Unrecorded (opens in new tab). Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.