Eddie Van Halen's last-ever show with Van Halen is now available with soundboard audio

Footage of Eddie Van Halen's final show with Van Halen is now available to watch on YouTube. The 21-song set – which includes a fiery guitar solo from the late guitar hero – was uploaded to the platform by user Greg L, who matched footage taken of the event from multiple angles with audio from the soundboard.

The concert took place on October 4, 2015, and was the second of two shows Van Halen played at the Hollywood Bowl to conclude their summer tour that year. The tour was their third since reuniting with frontman David Lee Roth in 2007.

Check out the concert's full setlist below:

Light Up The Sky Runnin’ With The Devil Romeo Delight Everybody Wants Some!! Drop Dead Legs Feel Your Love Tonight Somebody Get Me A Doctor She’s The Woman I’ll Wait Little Guitars Dance The Night Away Beautiful Girls Women In Love… Hot For Teacher Dirty Movies Ice Cream Man (John Brim cover) Unchained Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love You Really Got Me (The Kinks cover) Panama Jump

The video has been viewed over 45,000 times since being uploaded on October 14. You can watch it in full below.

Eddie Van Halen tragically died on October 6 following a long battle with throat cancer. His passing prompted an outpouring of grief from all corners of the guitar community, including from Steve Vai, who penned a heartfelt open letter on his personal relationship with EVH, and John Mayer, who referred to him as "one of the driving forces in my needing to pick up a guitar."