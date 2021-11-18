Eddie Vedder announces release date for new solo album, Earthling, premieres beautiful acoustic ballad, The Haves

Back in September, we heard Long Way, a heartland rock-influenced solo tune from Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder that featured Red Hot Chili Peppers' guitarist Josh Klinghoffer (now a touring member of Pearl Jam) and drummer Chad Smith, alongside Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers keyboardist Benmont Tench.

The track was the first single from a promised Vedder solo album called Earthling, which we've now been given a second preview of in the form of a sweet ballad called The Haves.

Even if you're only casually familiar with the Pearl Jam catalog, you'll know that Vedder can nail a ballad like few of his contemporaries, and – over a backing of supple acoustic guitar strums and fingerpicking and beautiful piano work – nail this tender love song he does. Even when strings enter the picture toward the song's end, the proceedings never become syrupy.

One can easily see the song – which you can check out below – becoming a classic of the 'acoustic serenade' genre.

In addition to premiering The Haves, Vedder also announced Earthling's release date – February 11. Helmed by Ozzy Osbourne/Post Malone producer Andrew Watt, the album will be released via Seattle Surf/Republic Records.

Fans can also pick up a copy of The Haves (with Long Way as the A-side) on 7" vinyl via Pearl Jam's website, and preorder Earthling – the track list of which has still yet to be released – via Vedder's website.

Never one to focus on just one project, Vedder is also fresh off the release of an Audible Original, I Am Mine, which finds Vedder performing some of his favorite solo and Pearl Jam tracks, and reflecting on his life and achievements with the band, and how those experiences intersect with art, sensitivity and masculinity.

In one clip – premiered today by Guitar World – Vedder discussed the tragic crowd surge that occurred at Pearl Jam's headlining performance at the 2000 Roskilde Festival in Denmark, which killed nine people.

“There was at least one person in the band, I remember, that thought maybe we should never play again,” Vedder said, before detailing how the band dealt with and ultimately moved forward from the tragedy.