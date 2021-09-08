Eddie Vedder’s new single, The Long Way, features a backing band of Red Hot Chili Peppers and Heartbreakers members

Josh Klinghoffer and Eddie Vedder performing at VAX Live back in May, 2021

Eddie Vedder has unveiled a new single The Long Way – the first to be taken from his forthcoming solo album, Earthling.

Variety reports that the new song features Red Hot Chilli Peppers' guitarist Josh Klinghoffer and drummer Chad Smith, alongside Hammond organ by Benmont Tench, of The Heartbreakers-fame.

The latter guest spot is a particularly appropriate pairing on a track that channels a bit of the late Tom Petty’s heartland rock, with a nod to the laid-back Americana of the genre’s spiritual inheritors, The War On Drugs.

The new solo record will be Vedder’s first since 2011’s Ukulele Songs and sees the frontman and songwriter working with Grammy-winning producer Andrew Watt –who is also currently twiddling the knobs on the new Ozzy Osbourne album.

Watt features here on guitar alongside Klinghoffer, while the RHCP duo have a relationship with Vedder and Pearl Jam that goes back many years.

Indeed, back in July Watt, Klinghoffer, Smith and Vedder all took part in the impromptu all-star jam session that included Neil Young’s Rockin’ In The Free World – a song RHCP and Pearl Jam had previously covered live.

There’s no news on a release date for Earthling yet, but in the meantime you can listen to The Long Way on streaming services or buy a 7” single via the Pearl Jam store.