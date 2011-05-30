Egypt Central: Online Listening Party For 'White Rabbit'

Mephis-based rockers Egypt Central are now streaming the entirety of their new album, White Rabbit, over on AOL Music at this location.

White Rabbit, which was produced by Skidd Mills (Sick Puppies, 12 Stones), is the follow-up to the band's 2008 self-titled debut album. A video for the lead single, "White Rabbit," is expected in the coming weeks.

GuitarWorld.com recently caught up with Egypt Central guitarist Jeff James to talk about White Rabbit. Check out the interview here, and listen to the album's lead single below.