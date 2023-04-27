Electro-Harmonix fattens up Keith Richards-channeling Satisfaction fuzz pedal

Back in 2014, Electro-Harmonix unveiled the Satisfaction fuzz pedal, the NYC company's attempt to channel Keith Richards' game-changing fuzz tone on The Rolling Stones' 1965 hit single of the same name, in stompbox form.

Now, EHX has announced the Satisfaction Plus, an analog fuzz pedal that's still centered on "the tone that launched a thousand riffs," but expands upon its predecessor's tonal palette with a trio of new controls.

You can see the stompbox in action below.

Like the original Satisfaction pedal, the Satisfaction Plus boasts fairly self-explanatory Volume and Attack knobs.

The Plus, however, boasts the addition of a "fat" mini-switch that produces a tone that's, well, fatter than that produced by the "normal" option on the toggle.

Also new are the pedal's Tone and Bias knobs. The former is "an active tilt-shift EQ that inversely controls both the treble and bass of the fuzz," while the latter lets users adjust the character of the fuzz – with tones that EHX says (opens in new tab) range from "balanced and open to gated and snarly."

(Image credit: Electro-Harmonix)

The Electro-Harmonix Satisfaction Plus fuzz pedal features true bypass switching and runs on 9V power (a 9V battery is included). It's available now for $99.

The Satisfaction Plus is EHX's second significant stompbox release of the month, following the unveiling of the Lizard Queen, an octave fuzz unit based on a design by JHS Pedals’ Josh Scott and Daniel Danger.

For more info on the pedal, visit EHX (opens in new tab).