NAMM 2023: Electro-Harmonix makes Josh Scott’s dream a reality with the release of his Lizard Queen Octave Fuzz pedal design

By Michael Astley-Brown
published

Based on the JHS Pedals mastermind’s vintage EHX effects pedal that never existed, the new octave fuzz is available in big-box and Nano formats

Electro-Harmonix Lizard Queen Octave Fuzz
(Image credit: Electro-Harmonix)

NAMM 2023: Electro-Harmonix has announced the Lizard Queen, an octave fuzz pedal based on a vintage EHX design by JHS Pedals’ Josh Scott that never existed. Wait, what?

Let’s recap a sec: back in February 2022, Josh Scott, accompanied by designer Daniel Danger, lived their wildest effects pedal fantasies and devised their own vintage Electro-Harmonix pedal, the Lizard Queen octave/distortion, for a video entitled “Making A Vintage Electro-Harmonix Pedal! (opens in new tab)

EHX head honcho Mike Matthews was so taken by the design, he sought to make it a reality – no doubt emboldened by countless YouTube commentators clamoring to buy the prospective pedal – and that brings us bang up to date.

Like numerous ’70s pedal designs, the Lizard Queen features a fixed gain level for its fuzz, with a blendable Octave control for Octavia-style tones. The Balance knob, meanwhile, takes the tone from the smoother Shadow sound to the nastier Sun setting – these tweaks are more noticeable with higher Octave settings.

The pedal is available in two formats: in EHX’s widely available modern-day Nano enclosure ($99), and a JHS Pedals-exclusive big-box version ($349), which is limited to 1,000 units – 30 of which feature inverse color printing – and comes with lovingly replicated manuals and paraphernalia.

Image 1 of 3
Electro-Harmonix Lizard Queen Octave Fuzz
Electro-Harmonix/JHS Pedals Nano Lizard Queen (Image credit: Electro-Harmonix)

You get all the mod cons with the Nano version – 9V power supply operation, on/off LED – but the big-box features none of that, with just an internal battery and no LED indicator.

For more information on the Nano Lizard Queen, head over to Electro-Harmonix (opens in new tab), while JHS Pedals (opens in new tab) has all the deets on the big-box version.

Michael Astley-Brown
Mike is Editor-in-Chief of GuitarWorld.com, in addition to being an offset fiend and recovering pedal addict. He has a master's degree in journalism, and has spent the past decade writing and editing for guitar publications including MusicRadar (opens in new tab), Total Guitar and Guitarist, as well as the best part of 20 years performing in bands of variable genre (and quality). In his free time, you'll find him making progressive instrumental rock under the nom de plume Maebe (opens in new tab).