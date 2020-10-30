Electric Guitarist of the Year nominations are about to close – here’s everything you need to know

This is the perfect way to get your playing out there and be heard by millions, including top music editors and star judges. Being chosen as a finalist or winner will open up a whole world of opportunities for you – so why not give it a go?

What Could I Win?

A PRS S2 McCarty 594 signed by Paul Reed Smith himself

A trip to our New York or London studio to record a live performance video – with flights and accommodation provided by us

An interview with our editors to be featured in Guitar World

A cover photoshoot

Massive exposure across our print & online audience

(Image credit: PRS Guitars)

Who Can Enter?

Anyone with access to a guitar or bass, recording device and the internet can enter! The contest is open to all ages, experience levels and countries.

If you are passionate about music, and think you've got what it takes, we want to see you!

How Do I Enter?

To enter, all you need to do is create and upload a 3 minute (maximum) video to YouTube and then submit your short nomination form online. It costs just $30 to enter each category – and the prize package is priceless. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the NAMM Foundation.

You can also nominate your teacher for Guitar Teacher of the Year – a great way to show how much you appreciate them, and it's free!

What Should I Play?

Anything you want! As long as it's you playing, we will accept original pieces, covers, or any musical stylings you'd like to perform.

What Are The Video Requirements?

Your 3 minute video submission should:

Show your face and hands – we need to know who's playing!

Feature you at your best! Pick your favorite piece to play that showcases your talent and techniques.

Use the same guitar as your chosen category. This one should be self-explanatory, but if you are entering Acoustic Guitarist – use an acoustic guitar!

How Are The Finalists And Winners Chosen?

All entries will be judged by a panel of Guitar World, Guitar Player and Bass Player editors, plus special guest judges. Judges will score each entry on the following criteria to select category finalists: Technical ability, originality, musicality and performance.

Winners will be awarded by a combination of popular vote, guest judges and our editorial panels.

There’s just one day left to enter – so what are you waiting for?

Enter at guitaristoftheyearawards.com.

Terms and conditions.