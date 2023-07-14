Electro-Harmonix honors Andy Summers with a rare signature pedal, the Walking on the Moon Flanger

Electro-Harmonix has unveiled a new signature pedal for The Police guitarist Andy Summers, the Walking on the Moon Flanger.

“This analog flanger is a celebration of Andy’s flanging tones that helped carve his place in sonic history,” runs the EHX pitch. “The key is sitting somewhere between jet flange and chorus tones that give a beautiful shimmering sound that is unmistakable!”

The song Walking on the Moon is the obvious tonal reference point for the new modulation pedal, but you might be more familiar with the colorful arpeggios that open Message in a Bottle.

Controls on the new unit are kept very simple, with just Color, Range and Rate dials. The Color dial sounds the most fun – moving from “subtle chorusing effects to classic jet woosh sounds”.

Meanwhile, a mini-toggle engages the Filter Matrix mode, which removes the LFO from the circuit. This creates more of a straight filter effect, adding the same metallic tint to your sound, but without the waving modulation. Finally, there’s a dual (but not stereo) output, with Dry and Flanged options.

We should also take a minute to appreciate the artwork, which feels like it’s nodding to both The Police and EHX’s late-’70s heyday with its vintage Letraset-style font and simple moon art.

On that front, signature pedals from EHX seem to come along about as frequently as a solar eclipse, so the lunar connotations of Summers’ signature flanger seem highly appropriate.

Indeed, we can only think of one other true signature pedal from the New York manufacturer – the J Mascis Ram’s Head Big Muff Pi, which arrived last year.

Completists might throw in the Op Amp Big Muff reissue (which was developed partially at the behest Billy Corgan, but did not bear his signature) and that is about it – at least in recent memory.

(Image credit: Electro-Harmonix)

As such, it makes sense then that the firm has given the Walking on the Moon Flanger a special ‘Artist’s Edition’ package, throwing in a poster with art by Laura Josephson and popping it into an awesomely retro box. Yes, it’s just a cardboard box – and, yes, we want it.

For more from the man himself, check out Guitarist’s 2022 interview with Andy Summers, in which he discusses the tones, techniques (and tension) behind The Police’s greatest hits.

For more information on the Walking On The Moon Flanger, head to Electro-Harmonix.