In this quick electric guitar lesson, Tygers of Pan Tang guitarist and Elixir Strings artist Micky Crystal demonstrates a G-minor pentatonic lick that utilizes economy picking throughout. Micky chooses Elixir Electric Strings with OPTIWEB Coating for their great feel and long-lasting tone.

The OPTIWEB® Coating provides players the performance of a natural string – that crisp tone, natural feel and playable grip they know and love, but with the long-lasting tone life of ELIXIR Strings. But don't just take our word for it, listen to the strings in our Sound Xperience and hear for yourself which electric string is the right fit for your sound.

Elixir Strings

Elixir Strings Facebook

Micky Crystal Facebook