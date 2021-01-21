EMG introduces all-new Les Claypool 'Pachyderm Gold' bass pickups

NAMM 2021 isn't taking place in the physical realm this year, but you'll find all the hottest January gear launches in our guide to the biggest guitar, amp and pedal releases of 2021 so far.

EMG has introduced a new set of 'Pachyderm Gold' Signature pickups for Primus player and bass legend Les Claypool, as well as offering three new finishes for Robert Trujillo's existing set of Rip Tide Jazz pickups.

Based off EMG's PA pickups, the 'Pachyderm Gold' set brings a new, modern aesthetic to the tried-and-true tones of Claypool's preferred set of pickups, which utilizes Alnico 5 magnets to ensure warm and rich tones.

"Short, squat coils" are also included, ensuring a noise-free performance from the Pachyderm's, with a solderless design ensuring a seamless integration into bass guitars.

The EMG Les Claypool 'Paychderm Gold' pickups will be available for $149 when they are released later this year.

Elsewhere, Metallica man Rob Trujillo sees his signature Rip Tipe J pickup set updated with three new Metal Works finishes.

Previously available in only Black Chrome, new finishes include Brushed Black Chrome, Chrome and Brushed Chrome.

Image 1 of 3 EMG Robert Trujillo Rip Tide in Brushed Black Chrome (Image credit: EMG) Image 2 of 3 EMG Robert Trujillo Rip Tide in Brushed Chrome (Image credit: EMG) Image 3 of 3 EMG Robert Trujillo Rip Tide in Chrome (Image credit: EMG)

Despite these new appearances, the Rip Tide set maintains its original, thick tone that Trujillo has been using since before his Metallica days. Designed for a traditional four-string Jazz Bass, they are also said to be suitable for narrow 5-string basses.

Again, a solderless wiring harness features for an easier installation.

The flashy new Rob Trujillo Rip Tide pickups will be available later this year for $219.

Head over to EMG for more info.