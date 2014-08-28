Epic and Legacy Announce 'Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble: The Complete Epic Recordings Collection' Box Set

Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment, and Epic Records will release Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble: The Complete Epic Recordings Collection October 28.
A definitive, career-encompassing 12-disc library, The Complete Epic Recordings Collection brings together, for the first time, the entirety of Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble's official studio and live album canon, including the inaugural commercial release of A Legend In The Making, a collectible (formerly) promotional-only recording of SRV & DT's performance at Toronto's El Mocambo club in 1983.
The Complete Epic Recordings Collection also features two discs compiling rare and hard-to-find archival tracks.
Below you'll find the complete contents of the box set.
Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble: The Complete Epic Recordings Collection
Disc 1: In The Beginning (KLBJ-FM radio broadcast produced by Wayne Bell
Recorded April 1, 1980; Austin, Texas
In The Open
Slide Thing
They Call Me Guitar Hurricane
All Your Love I Miss Loving
Tin Pan Alley (aka Roughest Place In Town)
Love Struck Baby
Tell Me
Shake For Me
Live Another Day
Originally released as Epic 53168, 1992 / Peak chart position: #58
Disc 2: Live At Montreux 1982 (July 17, 1982; Montreux International Jazz Festival)
- Hide Away
- Rude Mood
- Pride And Joy
- Texas Flood
- Love Struck Baby
- Dirty Pool
- Give Me Back My Wig
- Collins Shuffle
Originally released as Epic/Legacy 86151, 2001 / Peak chart position: #178
Disc 3: Live At Montreux 1985 (July 15, 1985; Montreux International Jazz Festival)
Scuttle Buttin'
Say What!
Ain't Gone 'N' Give Up On Love
Pride And Joy
Mary Had A Little Lamb
Tin Pan Alley (aka Roughest Place In Town)
Voodoo Chile (Slight Return)
Texas Flood
Life Without You
Gone Home
Couldn't Stand The Weather
Originally released as Epic/Legacy 86151, 2001 / Peak chart position: #178
Disc 4: Texas Flood
Love Struck Baby
Pride And Joy
Texas Flood
Tell Me
Testify
Rude Mood
Mary Had A Little Lamb
Dirty Pool
I'm Cryin'
Lenny
Produced by Stevie Ray Vaughan, Richard Mullen and Double Trouble / Executive Producer: John Hammond / Originally released as Epic 38734, 1983 / Peak chart position: #38
Disc 5: A Legend In The Making—Live At The El Mocambo (recorded Toronto, Canada, July 20, 1983, originally released for radio broadcast only)
Testify
So Excited
Voodoo Child (Slight Return)
Pride And Joy
Tell Me
Mary Had A Little Lamb
Texas Flood
Love Struck Baby
You'll Be Mine
Hug You, Squeeze You
Little Wing/Third Stone From The Sun
Lenny
Wham!
Rude Mood
Disc 6: Couldn't Stand The Weather (1984)
Scuttle Buttin'
Couldn't Stand The Weather
The Things (That) I Used To Do
Voodoo Child (Slight Return)
Cold Shot
Tin Pan Alley (aka Roughest Place In Town)
Honey Bee
Stang's Swang
Produced by Stevie Ray Vaughan, Chris Layton, Tommy Shannon, Richard Mullen, and Jim Capfer / Executive Producer: John Hammond / Originally released as Epic 39304, 1984 / Peak chart position: #31
Disc 7: Live At Carnegie Hall (Recorded October 4, 1984; New York City)
Intro--Ken Dashow/John Hammond
Scuttle Buttin'
Testify
Love Struck Baby
Honey Bee
Cold Shot
Letter To My Girlfriend
Dirty Pool
Pride And Joy
The Things That I Used To Do
C.O.D.
Iced Over
Lenny
Rude Mood
Produced by Stevie Ray Vaughan / Originally released as Epic 68163, 1997 / Peak chart position: #40
Disc 8: Soul To Soul (1985)
Say What!
Lookin' Out The Window
Look At Little Sister
Ain't Gone 'N' Give Up On Love
Gone Home
Change It
You'll Be Mine
Empty Arms
Come On (Part III)
Life Without You
Produced by Stevie Ray Vaughan, Double Trouble and Richard Mullen / Executive Producer: John Hammond / Originally released as Epic 40036, 1985 / Peak chart position: #34
Disc 9: Live Alive (Recorded July 16, 1985, Montreux International Jazz Festival; July 17-18, 1986, Austin, Texas; July 19, 1986, Dallas, Texas)
Say What!
Ain't Gone 'N' Give Up On Love
Pride And Joy
Mary Had A Little Lamb
Superstition
I'm Leaving You (Commit A Crime)
Cold Shot
Willie The Wimp
Look At Little Sister
Texas Flood
Voodoo Child (Slight Return)
Love Struck Baby
Change It
Life Without You
Produced by Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble / Originally released as Epic 40511, 1986 / Peak chart position: #52
Disc 10: In Step (1989)
The House Is Rockin'
Crossfire
Tightrope
Let Me Love You Baby
Leave My Girl Alone
Travis Walk
Wall Of Denial
Scratch-N-Sniff
Love Me Darlin'
Riviera Paradise
Produced by Jim Gaines & Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble / Recorded in Memphis, Tennessee and Los Angeles, California /
Originally released as Epic 45024, 1989 / Peak chart position: #33
Disc 11: Archives/Disc One
Tin Pan Alley (aka Roughest Place In Town)
Empty Arms
Come On (Part III)
Look At Little Sister
The Sky Is Crying
Hide Away
Give Me Back My Wig
Boot Hill
Wham!
Close To You
Little Wing
Stang's Swang
Disc 12: Archives/Disc Two
May I Have A Talk With You
Boilermaker
The Sky Is Crying
Shake And Bake
So Excited
Slip Slidin' Slim
Chitlins Con Carne
Little Wing/Third Stone From The Sun
Boot Hill
Life By The Drop
Archives/Disc One, Track 1 produced by Stevie Ray Vaughan, Richard Mullen and Double Trouble; Executive Producer: John Hammond
Archives/Disc One, Tracks 2-12 produced by Stevie Ray Vaughan, Chris Layton, Tommy Shannon, Richard Mullen, and Jim Capfer; Executive Producer: John Hammond
Archives/Disc Two, Tracks 1-8 produced by Stevie Ray Vaughan, Double Trouble and Richard Mullen; Executive Producer: John Hammond
Archives/Disc Two, Track 9 produced by Jim Gaines & Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble
Archives/Disc Two, Track 10 produced by Stevie Ray Vaughan and Jim Gaines
