Epic and Legacy Announce 'Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble: The Complete Epic Recordings Collection' Box Set

Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment, and Epic Records will release Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble: The Complete Epic Recordings Collection October 28.

A definitive, career-encompassing 12-disc library, The Complete Epic Recordings Collection brings together, for the first time, the entirety of Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble's official studio and live album canon, including the inaugural commercial release of A Legend In The Making, a collectible (formerly) promotional-only recording of SRV & DT's performance at Toronto's El Mocambo club in 1983.

The Complete Epic Recordings Collection also features two discs compiling rare and hard-to-find archival tracks.

Below you'll find the complete contents of the box set.

Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble: The Complete Epic Recordings Collection

Disc 1: In The Beginning (KLBJ-FM radio broadcast produced by Wayne Bell

Recorded April 1, 1980; Austin, Texas

In The Open

Slide Thing

They Call Me Guitar Hurricane

All Your Love I Miss Loving

Tin Pan Alley (aka Roughest Place In Town)

Love Struck Baby

Tell Me

Shake For Me

Live Another Day

Originally released as Epic 53168, 1992 / Peak chart position: #58

Disc 2: Live At Montreux 1982 (July 17, 1982; Montreux International Jazz Festival)

Hide Away

Rude Mood

Pride And Joy

Texas Flood

Love Struck Baby

Dirty Pool

Give Me Back My Wig

Collins Shuffle

Originally released as Epic/Legacy 86151, 2001 / Peak chart position: #178

Disc 3: Live At Montreux 1985 (July 15, 1985; Montreux International Jazz Festival)

Scuttle Buttin'

Say What!

Ain't Gone 'N' Give Up On Love

Pride And Joy

Mary Had A Little Lamb

Tin Pan Alley (aka Roughest Place In Town)

Voodoo Chile (Slight Return)

Texas Flood

Life Without You

Gone Home

Couldn't Stand The Weather

Originally released as Epic/Legacy 86151, 2001 / Peak chart position: #178

Disc 4: Texas Flood

Love Struck Baby

Pride And Joy

Texas Flood

Tell Me

Testify

Rude Mood

Mary Had A Little Lamb

Dirty Pool

I'm Cryin'

Lenny

Produced by Stevie Ray Vaughan, Richard Mullen and Double Trouble / Executive Producer: John Hammond / Originally released as Epic 38734, 1983 / Peak chart position: #38

Disc 5: A Legend In The Making—Live At The El Mocambo (recorded Toronto, Canada, July 20, 1983, originally released for radio broadcast only)

Testify

So Excited

Voodoo Child (Slight Return)

Pride And Joy

Tell Me

Mary Had A Little Lamb

Texas Flood

Love Struck Baby

You'll Be Mine

Hug You, Squeeze You

Little Wing/Third Stone From The Sun

Lenny

Wham!

Rude Mood

Disc 6: Couldn't Stand The Weather (1984)

Scuttle Buttin'

Couldn't Stand The Weather

The Things (That) I Used To Do

Voodoo Child (Slight Return)

Cold Shot

Tin Pan Alley (aka Roughest Place In Town)

Honey Bee

Stang's Swang

Produced by Stevie Ray Vaughan, Chris Layton, Tommy Shannon, Richard Mullen, and Jim Capfer / Executive Producer: John Hammond / Originally released as Epic 39304, 1984 / Peak chart position: #31

Disc 7: Live At Carnegie Hall (Recorded October 4, 1984; New York City)

Intro--Ken Dashow/John Hammond

Scuttle Buttin'

Testify

Love Struck Baby

Honey Bee

Cold Shot

Letter To My Girlfriend

Dirty Pool

Pride And Joy

The Things That I Used To Do

C.O.D.

Iced Over

Lenny

Rude Mood

Produced by Stevie Ray Vaughan / Originally released as Epic 68163, 1997 / Peak chart position: #40

Disc 8: Soul To Soul (1985)

Say What!

Lookin' Out The Window

Look At Little Sister

Ain't Gone 'N' Give Up On Love

Gone Home

Change It

You'll Be Mine

Empty Arms

Come On (Part III)

Life Without You

Produced by Stevie Ray Vaughan, Double Trouble and Richard Mullen / Executive Producer: John Hammond / Originally released as Epic 40036, 1985 / Peak chart position: #34

Disc 9: Live Alive (Recorded July 16, 1985, Montreux International Jazz Festival; July 17-18, 1986, Austin, Texas; July 19, 1986, Dallas, Texas)

Say What!

Ain't Gone 'N' Give Up On Love

Pride And Joy

Mary Had A Little Lamb

Superstition

I'm Leaving You (Commit A Crime)

Cold Shot

Willie The Wimp

Look At Little Sister

Texas Flood

Voodoo Child (Slight Return)

Love Struck Baby

Change It

Life Without You

Produced by Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble / Originally released as Epic 40511, 1986 / Peak chart position: #52

Disc 10: In Step (1989)

The House Is Rockin'

Crossfire

Tightrope

Let Me Love You Baby

Leave My Girl Alone

Travis Walk

Wall Of Denial

Scratch-N-Sniff

Love Me Darlin'

Riviera Paradise

Produced by Jim Gaines & Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble / Recorded in Memphis, Tennessee and Los Angeles, California /

Originally released as Epic 45024, 1989 / Peak chart position: #33

Disc 11: Archives/Disc One

Tin Pan Alley (aka Roughest Place In Town)

Empty Arms

Come On (Part III)

Look At Little Sister

The Sky Is Crying

Hide Away

Give Me Back My Wig

Boot Hill

Wham!

Close To You

Little Wing

Stang's Swang

Disc 12: Archives/Disc Two

May I Have A Talk With You

Boilermaker

The Sky Is Crying

Shake And Bake

So Excited

Slip Slidin' Slim

Chitlins Con Carne

Little Wing/Third Stone From The Sun

Boot Hill

Life By The Drop

Archives/Disc One, Track 1 produced by Stevie Ray Vaughan, Richard Mullen and Double Trouble; Executive Producer: John Hammond

Archives/Disc One, Tracks 2-12 produced by Stevie Ray Vaughan, Chris Layton, Tommy Shannon, Richard Mullen, and Jim Capfer; Executive Producer: John Hammond

Archives/Disc Two, Tracks 1-8 produced by Stevie Ray Vaughan, Double Trouble and Richard Mullen; Executive Producer: John Hammond

Archives/Disc Two, Track 9 produced by Jim Gaines & Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble

Archives/Disc Two, Track 10 produced by Stevie Ray Vaughan and Jim Gaines

