Epiphone announces return of famed USA-built Frontier acoustic after 51 years

It has been announced that, after 51 years since the last Frontier models left Gibson’s Kalamazoo factory in 1970, Epiphone is putting back the famed six-string back into production in a new run of USA-made Frontier FT-110 acoustic guitars.

The elegant updated offering, which will be hand-crafted by Gibson luthiers in the Kalamazoo factory from where the Frontier heralded, is set to continue the legacy of the instrument that was originally in production for 12 years between 1958 and 1970.

In terms of specs, the American-made model will stay true to its roots and pay homage to its historic DNA, with a Sitka spruce top partnering solid figured maple back and sides.

A round C mahogany neck is topped by a 25.5”-scale Indian rosewood fretboard, which in turn is adorned by 20 Legend frets and mother-of-pearl slotted rectangle inlays. A Belly Up Indian rosewood bridge plays host to Tusq bridge puns and a bone saddle, with Gotoh Keystone tuning machines also making the cut.

Image 1 of 2 Epiphone Frontier (USA Collection) in Frontier Burst (Image credit: Epiphone) Image 2 of 2 Epiphone Frontier (USA Collection) in Antique Natural (Image credit: Epiphone)

Under the hood, the dreadnought-shaped Frontier sports a traditional hand-scalloped X Bracing system, which works alongside a LR Baggs VTC under-saddle pickup in a bid to deliver pristine cleans and natural acoustic tones.

These tones can be sculpted via an onboard, soundhole-mounted system, which features a master volume and master tone control wheel.

In the cosmetic department, the model flashes either an Antique Natural or Frontier Burst Nitrocellulose finish, with a statement piece pickguard serving up an intricate Imitation Tortoise with Engraved Lariat and Cactus Graphic design.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Epiphone) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Epiphone) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Epiphone) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Epiphone)

The Epiphone USA Collection Frontier acoustic guitar is available now for $3,999.

For more information, head over to Epiphone.

The new acoustic model is the latest six-string offering to be added to the guitar giant’s USA Collection, and will join up with the recently unveiled, Gibson P-90-equipped Casino model.