Epiphone launches the Prophecy Collection – the guitars metal players have been waiting for

Back in May, Gibson CMO Cesar Gueikian gave us the first glimpse of Epiphone’s new Prophecy models, causing us to pose the question: could these be the Gibson brand’s best-ever guitars for metal players? And now, as the new Collection officially launches, the answer looks set to be a resounding yes.

The range comprises four models: the Les Paul, SG, Flying V and the Extura, an all-new body style formed by teaming the classic Explorer outline with the Futura’s trimmer waist and deeper cutaway.

Each guitar feature Fishman’s cutting-edge Fluence active humbuckers, which have been custom-voiced for the new range, and offer three voices: a Gibson BurstBucker/PAF-style vintage sound, hot modern humbucker and hum-free single coil, via push/pull volume and tone pots.

Image 1 of 4 Epiphone Les Paul Prophecy - Red Tiger Aged Gloss (Image credit: Epiphone) Image 2 of 4 Epiphone Flying V Prophecy - Black Aged Gloss (Image credit: Epiphone) Image 3 of 4 Epiphone Prophecy SG - Red Tiger Aged Gloss (Image credit: Epiphone) Image 4 of 4 Epiphone Prophecy Extura - Purple Tiger Aged Gloss (Image credit: Epiphone)

All four models feature mahogany bodies, and 24-fret ebony fingerboards, with the option of a AAA figured maple top on the line-up’s Tiger Aged Gloss finishes, as well as a plain-topped Black Aged Gloss.

Other features include asymmetrical Slim Taper necks with contoured heels, LockTone Tune-O-Matic bridge and tailpiece, Grover Rotomatic tuners and Graph Tech NuBone nut.

Gibson has clearly done its homework with these new models, with a host of high-spec appointments and contemporary finishes, and the price point checks out, too: each model is $899, and expected to land in the next few weeks.

For more information on the Prophecy range, head over to Epiphone.